Ehsaas Education Stipend Program Disburses Rs. 19,380 Million Till June 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ehsaas Education Stipend program disburses Rs. 19,380 million till June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Ehsaas Education Stipend program has disbursed a total amount of Rs. 19,380.41 million on the education of 4,150,411 children till June 2021, since inception.

According to the official source, a total of Rs. 7,020.41 million has been disbursed to enroll and retain 1,679,364 children in schools in Punjab, Rs. 6,677.19 million to accommodate 1,273,195 children in Sindh, Rs. 4,280.89 million to enroll 905,478 children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs. 465.66 million to enroll 90,395 children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of Rs. 426.99 million has been disbursed to enroll 101,219 children in Balochistan, Rs.97.24 million to enroll 36,506 children in FATA and Rs. 3.39 million to accommodate 1,658 children in Islamabad.

Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif, a Conditional Cash Transfer program is currently functional in all over the country to enroll and retain out of school children of BISP beneficiary families in Primary,Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools with the additional cash incentive.

