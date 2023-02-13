Ehtisham Posted As Commissioner Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer and posting of a senior official, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar with immediate effect.
A notification issued by S&GAD said that Dr.
Ehtisham Anwar, (PAS-BS-20), Secretary education Department, South Punjab is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur.
He was directed to assume his new office.