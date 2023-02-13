Ehtisham posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer and posting of a senior official, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar with immediate effect.

A notification issued by S&GAD said that Dr.

Ehtisham Anwar, (PAS-BS-20), Secretary education Department, South Punjab is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He was directed to assume his new office.