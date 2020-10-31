UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (s.a.w) Celebrated With Religious Fervor And Zeal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:49 AM

The streets, walls and buildings were decorated with colorful lights on the Day of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nab (S.A.W) across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (s.a.w) was celebrated with religious fervor and zeal across the country.

Big processions were taken out in all cities of the country where the religous scholars and clerics addressed the large gatherings and paid homage to the Holy Prophet (Peace Upon Him). The streets, roads, walls, houses and tall buildings in cities and even villages were decorated to celebrate the blessed day of the holy birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Peoples recited Na'ats and distributed sweets besides organizing gatherings at mosques. The clerics narrated "Sirat-un-Nabi" (characteristics and great role of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him).

Strict security arrangements were made on routes of processions and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the country.

According to the latest reports, peoples are gathering "Mahafil" still to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet PBUH.

