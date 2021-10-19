UrduPoint.com

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrates Across Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and reverence here in Sukkur like other parts of the country on Tuesday.

On this auspicious day, all the roads, streets and main buildings in the town were decorated with colorful lights and buntings while a number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the Birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations arranged a number of activities to celebrate the annual event. As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions were held in all areas of the Sukkur division.

Around 200 Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the district.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi started in the morning from Jamia Masjid Bundar Road which passed through its traditional route of Barrage Road, Bhutta Road, Station Road, Minara Road, Clock Tower, Workshop Road and other areas.

Besides of this big processions were also brought out from Rohri, Saleh Putt, Kingri, Ahmed Pur, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Faiz Gunj, Thull, Sobhodero, Kot Diji, Mirwah.

Similarly, dozens of big and small processions brought out from other localities with Wagons, Suzuki, motorcycles, cycles, rickshaws, trucks and cars while thousands of faithfuls were on foot to show the love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

