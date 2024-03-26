Eid Shopping Gained Momentum In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Eid shopping has picked up momentum in the Sukkur city’s main markets as the festive activities have been on rise since the beginning of Ramzan.
The jubilant mood of young girls, women, and youth is setting up the mood and shopping is gradually gearing up.
Colorful stalls have been set up at different places for Eid in which various types of cosmetics, earrings, glittering bangles, embroidered clothes, and jewelry have been displayed.
People of all ages, including women and children, were seen shopping for Eid.
Eid shopping will continue till “Chand Raat”. Nowadays most of the people’s attention is on shopping for clothes, shoes and many other things for the fair.
Everybody tries to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival after Ramadan, and all arrangements have been made in the bazaars.
Shopkeepers have raised prices but many have displayed “Sale” signs to attract customers.
