UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated In Bahawalpur With Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and zest here in the city with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.

Main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eid Gah and Gulzar-e-Sadiq simultaneously while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Lines.

Coronavirus SOPs were observed at Eid congregations.

District Police had made special security arrangements for the gathering and more than 1400 police personnel were deployed on security.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

As many as 36 camps have been set up by BWMC in the city where bags and other material was available to dispose of remains of sacrificial animals.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited various areas of the city to inspect the situation of cleanliness.

Related Topics

Police Company Bahawalpur Mosque All

Recent Stories

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

26 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.