Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and zest here in the city with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.

Main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eid Gah and Gulzar-e-Sadiq simultaneously while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Lines.

Coronavirus SOPs were observed at Eid congregations.

District Police had made special security arrangements for the gathering and more than 1400 police personnel were deployed on security.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

As many as 36 camps have been set up by BWMC in the city where bags and other material was available to dispose of remains of sacrificial animals.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited various areas of the city to inspect the situation of cleanliness.