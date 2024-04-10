Open Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Punjab Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great religious fervor in the provincial capital of Punjab on Wednesday.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and other cities of Punjab.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

In Lahore, central Eid congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people offered Eid prayer.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer here at Model Town, and made a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation, and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

PML-N Senior Vice President and former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tara also offered Eid prayer along with the Prime Minister.

Similarly, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque, while Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir offered Eid prayer in Johar Town with his sons.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also spend her most of Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly people.

She visited various institutions namely Chaman, Aafiyyat and Darul Falah in Social Welfare Complex, Township on Eid day. The CM presented gifts, toys and sweets to the orphans and special children. The CM also cut Eid cake with the special children and fed it to them.

