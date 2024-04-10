Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Punjab Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great religious fervor in the provincial capital of Punjab on Wednesday.
Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and other cities of Punjab.
Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
In Lahore, central Eid congregation was held at Badshahi Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people offered Eid prayer.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer here at Model Town, and made a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation, and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.
PML-N Senior Vice President and former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tara also offered Eid prayer along with the Prime Minister.
Similarly, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque, while Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir offered Eid prayer in Johar Town with his sons.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also spend her most of Eid day with homeless special children, women and the elderly people.
She visited various institutions namely Chaman, Aafiyyat and Darul Falah in Social Welfare Complex, Township on Eid day. The CM presented gifts, toys and sweets to the orphans and special children. The CM also cut Eid cake with the special children and fed it to them.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 policemen arrested for illegal detention of citizens9 minutes ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among CPWB children9 minutes ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among residents of Old-Age Home9 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to President Zardari, Bilawal, leaders of allied parties19 minutes ago
-
Azma conveys Eid greetings19 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in AJK, IIOJK: A tale of zeal & tension49 minutes ago
-
Blaze engulfs shoe store in Bahawalnagar1 hour ago
-
Two killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
COAS celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with front line troops in North Waziristan2 hours ago
-
Kohat police foiled arms smuggling bid, two arrested2 hours ago
-
SSP Hyderabad offers Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Police Headquarter2 hours ago
-
Eid prayers held at 314 locations in Bahawalnagar district2 hours ago