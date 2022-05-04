Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with zeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :For the first time since COVID-19 broke out, the provincial metropolis, like other parts of the country, on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervour without restrictions.

Large prayer gatherings were held to mark the auspicious occasion, while special prayers were also offered at the Eid congregations held across the city for the progress and prosperity of the country besides special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

The people were seen quite happy to celebrate the Eid festivities beginning with preparations of sweets and other delicious dishes to enjoy the day after ending of the holy month of Ramazan.

The weather was also bit cloudy and cool compared to last few day's scorching heat.

Strict security measures were put in place to ensure law and order during Eid congregations in the city as around 5000 personnel were deployed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz offered Eid prayer at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

On Sunday, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated today (Tuesday)as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Sunday.

Thin traffic was seen on the city roads as most of the people were staying at homes in day time however people started visiting food points and recreational sites along with families in the evening.

The celebrations will continue on second and third day of Eid as the Federal government has announced Eid holidays till Thursday, May 5.