UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations: Thousands Throng Murree To Enjoy Pleasant Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: Thousands throng Murree to enjoy pleasant weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The 'Queen of the Mountains' Murree which is most famous hill station of Punjab attracted a large number of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays particularly on Sunday and Monday as the citizens reached Murree from different areas to enjoy the pleasant weather.

This year, five Eid holidays (April 21 to 25) were announced by the government on the eve of Eid-ul-fitr which provided a great recreational opportunity for the citizens.

On the first day of Eid, people remained busy in greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, and rushed to different parks on second and third day of Eid to enjoy the Eid festivity.

Murree Road on Sunday and Monday remained jam packed with stream of vehicles after tourists particularly from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other adjoining areas thronged the Murree hill station to beat the heat and enjoy the eid vacations.

From Rawalpindi to Dhokri chowk and then to Chatter Park, the road was jam-packed with vehicles moving at snails pace.

Rawalpindi district administration had finalized all the arrangements to ensure security of the visitors and facilitate them particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to a police administration spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The spokesman informed that special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists, adding, parking of the vehicles was not allowed outside the parking areas. There was a complete ban on illegal parking in Murree.

"The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face traffic congestion," he said adding that traffic moves slower due to heavy traffic load as compared to the normal days.

He said, the CPO had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads.

He said, a special plan had been formulated for Murree under which over 1280 personnel including 1000 cops and 280 CTP officials were performing their duties to facilitate the visitors.

The Jawans of Murree Tourism Police were also present at different points for the convenience and protection of the tourists, he added.

A specially trained force had been deployed for Murree Tourism Police, he said.

Rawalpindi district administration, district police and CTP on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab had taken solid steps to ease traffic flow and facilitate tourists in Murree.

The officers of the district administration, district police and CTP were present in the field to monitor the situation. All possible steps were being taken to ease traffic flow and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Murree, he added.

Senior police officers visited Murree on Sunday and Monday and reviewed all the arrangements. Due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, traffic flow was totally under control in Murree, he added.

He said that Murree has parking space for only 3500 vehicles and urged the tourists to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic mess or any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The spokesman said that Murree tourism police were working round the clock to facilitate the tourists, adding, the visitors in case of any emergency could contact Police Helpline 15 or Murree Tourism Police Helpline 1757.

Round the clock monitoring of all the arrangements was being ensured through a modern system at Police Headquarters Command and Control Center besides keeping an eye on all the areas through a control room set up at Murree, the CPO said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab had also directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements utilizing all available resources besides, taking all possible steps to ease traffic flow for facilitating the tourists in Murree.

The IGP had instructed the CPO and CTO to supervise all the arrangements and ensure the best possible security arrangements.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab EID Murree Holidays Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi April Sunday All From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

27 minutes ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

41 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electric ..

DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity

42 minutes ago
 Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

2 hours ago
 Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.