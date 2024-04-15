Open Menu

Eight Arrested For Selling Roti, Naan At High Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) After the recent drop in Roti and Naan prices, Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin raided markets in different areas of the city to ensure availability at the new notified prices and got 8 people arrested on the spot for selling expensive Roti and Naan in Sanda, Islampura, Rajgarh and Anarkali areas and the shops were sealed after registering FIRs.

Talking to journalists, the minister said that he'll visit markets everyday in the morning and evening as well and the government would not allow anybody to sell expensive Naan and Roti.

Bilal Yasin said that the price of a 20 kg bag of flour had been reduced by Rs500 and the positive effects of this reduction in flour prices should be passed on to the public.

The administration should ensure that Roti is sold at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20 in all areas. Bilal Yasin directed that along with the notified price, the standard weight of Roti and Naan should also be fulfilled.

He said that the price list should be clearly displayed in all shops and directed the district administration to come out of their offices and ensure the availability of Roti and Naan at notified prices.

