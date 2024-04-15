Eight Arrested For Selling Roti, Naan At High Price
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) After the recent drop in Roti and Naan prices, Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin raided markets in different areas of the city to ensure availability at the new notified prices and got 8 people arrested on the spot for selling expensive Roti and Naan in Sanda, Islampura, Rajgarh and Anarkali areas and the shops were sealed after registering FIRs.
Talking to journalists, the minister said that he'll visit markets everyday in the morning and evening as well and the government would not allow anybody to sell expensive Naan and Roti.
Bilal Yasin said that the price of a 20 kg bag of flour had been reduced by Rs500 and the positive effects of this reduction in flour prices should be passed on to the public.
The administration should ensure that Roti is sold at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20 in all areas. Bilal Yasin directed that along with the notified price, the standard weight of Roti and Naan should also be fulfilled.
He said that the price list should be clearly displayed in all shops and directed the district administration to come out of their offices and ensure the availability of Roti and Naan at notified prices.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident41 seconds ago
-
Irrigation deptt reports high level flood in river Swat, Panjkora43 seconds ago
-
Police conducted search operation, 185 suspects questioned46 seconds ago
-
CM visits Govt Girls High School Murree, reviews arrangements50 seconds ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held53 seconds ago
-
Capital embraces normalcy after natives return10 minutes ago
-
CM sets up emergency flood control room11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for displaying arms on social media11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder20 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast more rains-wind/thunderstorm during this week with occasional gaps20 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Baisakhi festival concluded21 minutes ago
-
Dry, cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur Division21 minutes ago