Eight Gamblers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and seized Rs 10,300 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge Police while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and held eight gamblers namely Nouman Zahoor, Babar Shahzad, Asad Khan, Faisal Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq, Adil Rasheed, Waheed Iqbal and Nasir Khan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs 25,300 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.