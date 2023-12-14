Eight persons burnt in gas leakage explosion in Nowshera: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) At least eight persons were burnt due to a gas leakage explosion in Nowshera district.

Police said the incident occurred at the ASC colony at Badrashi where members of a family gathered for breakfast and sustained burnt wounds.

The injured were shifted to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Hospital Nowshera for treatment.

Police said the injured included three children whose identities could not be immediately ascertained.