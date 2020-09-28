UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Police Cops Booked Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Millat Town police booked eight cops on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Millat Town police booked eight cops on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption.

According to Police here on Monday, Iftikhar Hussain, owner of a local factory situated at Mohallah Haidarabad, filed a complaint, contending that eight persons including Sajid Bhatti, Adnan, Amir, etc.

came tohis factory and dubbed them as CIA police Jawans some days ago. They abducted his son Usman and later received bribe amounting to Rs.50,000/- for his release.

On this complaint, Millat Town police registered a case against eight alleged police cops and started investigation. However, no arrest in this regard was reported so far.

