Eight Power Thieves Caught In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task force arrested eight people on Thursday allegedly involved in electricity theft.
Police officials said that a FESCO team conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district including Satellite Town, Chak No 102-SB, Chak No 96-SB and caught eight people red handed stealing electricity through meter tampering and direct supply from the main transmission lines.
The accused were identified as: Tufail, Khaliq, Anwar Ali, Shoukat Hussain, Ramzan Jutt and others.
On the report of FESCO, the police have registered separate cases.