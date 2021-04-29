Eight power thieves caught in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task force arrested eight people on Thursday allegedly involved in electricity theft.

Police officials said that a FESCO team conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district including Satellite Town, Chak No 102-SB, Chak No 96-SB and caught eight people red handed stealing electricity through meter tampering and direct supply from the main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as: Tufail, Khaliq, Anwar Ali, Shoukat Hussain, Ramzan Jutt and others.

On the report of FESCO, the police have registered separate cases.