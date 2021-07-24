Election campaign peacefully ends at mid last night

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 24 (APP):Election campaign by eligible political parties and independent candidates for scheduled July 25 general elections to 53-seat Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly peacefully ended at midnight of 23 and 24 July in the light of clause 112 of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections Act 2020, according to the schedule.

The candidates as well as the political parties had been directed to strictly follow the code of conduct issued by the election commission by bringing their election campaign to complete end at midnight of 23 and 24 July, 2021.