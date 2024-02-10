Elections 2024: PPP Emerges Leading Political Party In District Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People Party, once again, managed to win the masses’ confidence from district Multan as it grabbed three national assembly and four provincial assembly seats.
In Elections 2018, PPP had won only one provincial seat from Multan. However, during Elections 2024, In national assembly seats, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani won from NA 148. Similarly, Syed Ali Musa Gillani and Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani won seats from NA 151 and NA 152 (Shujabad).
Similarly, four candidates of PPP named Syed Ali Haider Gilani (PP-213), Wasif Raan (PP-213), Iqbal Siraj (PP-220), and Kamran Abdullah (PP-221) won provincial assembly seats. The recent victory of the Pakistan People Party in Multan is termed a revival of the PPP across the district.
Apart from this, Independent candidates secured two national assembly seats including Aamir Dogar (NA-149) and Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (NA 150). In provincial assembly seats, five independent candidates remained winner. The independent candidates who won their seats are Waseem Khan Badozai (PP-214), Moin Riaz Qureshi (PP-215), Adnan Dogar (PP-216), Nadeem Qureshi ( PP- 217) and Ayaz Bodla (PP-222).
Pakistan Muslim League N could win only one seat of national assembly. Rana Qasim Noon (NA-153) secured a comfortable victory from tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.
In the provincial assembly, three PML N candidates including Salman Naeem (PP-218), Nazik Kareem (PP-223), Laal Joyia registered their victory.
APP/atf
