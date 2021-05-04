Electoral reforms indispensable: Usman Dar

Senior Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar on Monday said the electoral reforms were indispensable for the country and urge the political parties to play their due role in the parliament for the purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar on Monday said the electoral reforms were indispensable for the country and urge the political parties to play their due role in the parliament for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was inviting to opposition again and again to come in the parliament and work together for bringing electoral reforms but they were not showing seriousness about the matter.

He said irregularities had done in bye election of NA-249 and other political parties were raising objections about the results of that constituency except the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Replying to a question, he said although PPP was ruling in Sindh province from many decades but it was failed to deliver good governance there, adding the people of the province were still deprived their basic rights.

Usman Dar said the present government was working to uplift the living standards of the common man for development of the country.

He said PTI would again win the next general elections of 2023 on the basis of its five years performance as it was making sincere efforts to make the electoral system free, fair and transparent.