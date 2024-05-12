Open Menu

LESCO Detects Power Pilferage At 10 Houses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LESCO detects power pilferage at 10 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Bilal Colony Sub-Division team conducted a search operation and detected power pilferage at ten houses in the area.

According to LESCO spokesman here Sunday, an anti-electricity theft operation has been going on over the last seven months under the supervision of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider.

In this connection, Bilal Colony Sub-Division's SDO along with his team conducted a search operation and found ten consumers were pilfering electricity through illegal hooking on the main transmission lines of the company. The inspection team disconnected all the illegal connections and took into its custody the wires used in the power theft, besides submitting FIR applications against the accused with the local police station. The power pilferers would also be fined in the form of detection units' bill, said the spokesman.

