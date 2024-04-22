Eleven terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The security forces have killed some eleven terrorists in two separate operations conducted on April 21-22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Monday, an intelligence-based operation was launched in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan), district on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, and after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were killed.

In another encounter that held in North Waziristan district, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.

The terrorists were found involved in numerous criminal activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered after the operation.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operations conducted by the Security Forces, who are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from this country," the ISPR said.