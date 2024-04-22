Eleven Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Operations In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The security forces have killed some eleven terrorists in two separate operations conducted on April 21-22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Monday, an intelligence-based operation was launched in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan), district on reported presence of terrorists.
During the operation, and after an intense fire exchange, ten terrorists were killed.
In another encounter that held in North Waziristan district, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.
The terrorists were found involved in numerous criminal activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered after the operation.
"Locals of the area appreciated the operations conducted by the Security Forces, who are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from this country," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU's exams to begin today5 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam's visit to GB postponed due to unavoidable official engagements5 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoGs directs HMC administration to establish Pediatric ICU5 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt to be digitalized in six months to improve online checking of vaccine availability, doc ..15 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal apprehended for Wife's murder15 minutes ago
-
Earth Day: Use of plastic causing spread of fatal diseases: Commissioner Multan15 minutes ago
-
By-election triumph affirms Government's popularity, asserts PML-N leader15 minutes ago
-
Railway police claim to arrest thief25 minutes ago
-
RPO lauds police officials for best security arrangements during Pak vs New Zealand Cricket Series35 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates PML-N candidates on victory in by-elections45 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind, thunderstorm in most parts of country45 minutes ago
-
GCU welcomes first female head45 minutes ago