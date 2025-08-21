Elite Force Cop Martyred In Mir Ali Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An Elite Force official was martyred in a terrorist attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.Police informed Thursday, the martyred cop was identified as Mohammad Shoaib, a resident of Dosli. He was targeted and killed by terrorists while performing his duty in Mir Ali.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
APP/vak
