Rawalpindi Police Conduct Search Operation In Rawal Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in Rawal Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Rawal Division Police on Thursday conducted a search operation in different areas to register the details of houses, shops and individuals.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, local police, Elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation carried out in the areas of City, Waris Khan, Ratta Amral and Pirwadhai police stations on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

The details of 86 houses, 61 shops, nine motorcycles and 183 people were registered in the search operation.

According to Superintendent of Police Rawal Saad Arshad, the search operations would continue under the National Action Plan with the aim to root out criminal elements.

