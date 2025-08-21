Awareness session about EPI programme held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important awareness session in collaboration with the district health department and Gavi was held at the press club to protect children from birth to 18 months from 12 chronic diseases.

District Awareness Coordinator Abdul Jabbar, Monitoring Officer Tayyaba, Social Mobilizer Muhammad Zeeshan and others attended the session and gave a detailed briefing to the media representatives.

It was informed that immunization program (EPI program) is being administered to protect children from birth to one and a half years from 12 chronic diseases such as measles, rubella, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis B, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, typhoid fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.

District Coordinator Abdul Jabbar said that immunization is very important to save the children. This programme has been launched in union councils 181, 189 and 275 and other areas where field teams are vaccinating children by visiting door to door.

Monitoring Officer Tayyaba said that it is the need of the hour to make parents aware of the benefits of vaccinations. Parents should definitely vaccinate their children timely to protect them from diseases.

The aim of the session was to take the media into confidence and convey the message to parents through them so that no child is left without vaccination.