Open Menu

Awareness Session About EPI Programme Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Awareness session about EPI programme held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important awareness session in collaboration with the district health department and Gavi was held at the press club to protect children from birth to 18 months from 12 chronic diseases.

District Awareness Coordinator Abdul Jabbar, Monitoring Officer Tayyaba, Social Mobilizer Muhammad Zeeshan and others attended the session and gave a detailed briefing to the media representatives.

It was informed that immunization program (EPI program) is being administered to protect children from birth to one and a half years from 12 chronic diseases such as measles, rubella, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis B, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, typhoid fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.

District Coordinator Abdul Jabbar said that immunization is very important to save the children. This programme has been launched in union councils 181, 189 and 275 and other areas where field teams are vaccinating children by visiting door to door.

Monitoring Officer Tayyaba said that it is the need of the hour to make parents aware of the benefits of vaccinations. Parents should definitely vaccinate their children timely to protect them from diseases.

The aim of the session was to take the media into confidence and convey the message to parents through them so that no child is left without vaccination.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

3 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan