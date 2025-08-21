Awareness Session About EPI Programme Held
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important awareness session in collaboration with the district health department and Gavi was held at the press club to protect children from birth to 18 months from 12 chronic diseases.
District Awareness Coordinator Abdul Jabbar, Monitoring Officer Tayyaba, Social Mobilizer Muhammad Zeeshan and others attended the session and gave a detailed briefing to the media representatives.
It was informed that immunization program (EPI program) is being administered to protect children from birth to one and a half years from 12 chronic diseases such as measles, rubella, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis B, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, typhoid fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.
District Coordinator Abdul Jabbar said that immunization is very important to save the children. This programme has been launched in union councils 181, 189 and 275 and other areas where field teams are vaccinating children by visiting door to door.
Monitoring Officer Tayyaba said that it is the need of the hour to make parents aware of the benefits of vaccinations. Parents should definitely vaccinate their children timely to protect them from diseases.
The aim of the session was to take the media into confidence and convey the message to parents through them so that no child is left without vaccination.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toshakhana II case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned3 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established in Abbottabad for flood victims3 minutes ago
-
SWMC takes action against negligent supervisors3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights KP’s challenges, national unity in Belgium3 minutes ago
-
Elite Force cop martyred in Mir Ali attack3 minutes ago
-
Awareness session about EPI programme held3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in Rawal Division3 minutes ago
-
Court rejects prosecution's appeal for physical remand of 63 workers3 minutes ago
-
ATC discharges 15 PTI workers in October 5 protest case13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives solidarity letter from UK PM amid monsoon devastation13 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration cracks down on illegal LPG cylinders13 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court grants bail to PTI founder in May 9 cases13 minutes ago