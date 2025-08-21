SWMC Takes Action Against Negligent Supervisors
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran removed two supervisors, Sarwar and Ehsanullah, from their positions due to poor performance and negligence.
He took action against both employees during a surprise visit of MC 11 and MC 18 on Thursday, said a press release issued here.
During the visit, several irregularities, including open garbage dumps at various locations and litter scattered across the areas were found. No sanitary workers were found in the field, contributing to the poor state of cleanliness and heaps of debris were observed on the sides of main roads.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Shahid Imran emphasized that no compromise will be made on city cleanliness and strict action will be taken against employees found negligent.
