Embassy, JETRO Plan Special Online Job Fair For Pakistani Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Japan and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are planning to hold a special online job fair for Pakistani workers to provide them with work opportunities in the Japanese market.

JETRO is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world with a core focus on promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium-sized Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

The Pakistan embassy on its X account informed the Pakistani nationals that before the Pakistan-specific event, the JETRO was holding another online job fair from January 29 to February 1, 2024.

Pakistani workers, especially IT and other engineers and skilled workers who are interested in knowing about the Japanese Job market can join the event. Those who want to join the job fair may register themselves through this link (https://gakujo-webevent.com/jetro/)

The JETRO Online Job Fair 2024 is an event attended by around 100 Japanese companies including 11 companies presenting in English, wishing to hire foreign personnel.

