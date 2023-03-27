UrduPoint.com

Empowerment Of Women, Youth Top Priority: Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023

Empowerment of women, youth top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Monday said empowering women and youth was his government's top priority, which had taken many initiatives in that regard

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Monday said empowering women and youth was his government's top priority, which had taken many initiatives in that regard.

He said along with other programmes, the government had started an interest-free loan scheme in which special priority was given to women for shared prosperity.

The AJK prime minister was talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ms. Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, He said many new projects were being introduced to reduce unemployment in the region. The government had introduced reforms in the health sector so as to provide better healthcare facilities to the people, he added.

"Effective management of the state machinery and sanitation is our priority," he said.

Sardar Tanveer said economic stability in Pakistan was imperative as national security was linked to the country's economy, and for that all the political parties and stakeholders should come together to tackle the issue.

He said Kashmir was the basic unit of Pakistan, and the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were fighting a war for the completion of Pakistan.

"I salute the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership and people for their resilience and courageous struggle in the face of Indian fascism and state terrorism", he said, adding the day was not far when the people of occupied Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

He said India should shun its traditional intransigence and come to the negotiation table to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully in line with the United Nations resolutions."Negotiations with India cannot proceed without giving the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

