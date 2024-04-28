Enchanting Pak Folk Artist Leave Audiences Spellbound
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Shahrisabz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) On the third consecutive day of the inaugural celebrations of Shahrisabz, Uzbekistan as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024, the "Folk Competition and Fashion Show” was held with an array of diverse cultural programs.
Enchanting folk artists and fashion designers belonging to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries leave audiences spellbound.
The folk competition and fashion show showcased a diverse array of cultural programs featuring fascinating performances by talented folk artists, including designers, singers, and dancers, which left the audience enthralled and captivated.
The highlight of the program was the mesmerizing performance by the esteemed veteran Pakistani folk singer Asfandyar Khattak from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), leaving attendees filled with delight and excitement.
His captivating presence on stage enthralled the audience, leaving them in awe of his folk dancing talent.
To elevate the spirit of the event, Asfandyar presented a graceful classical performance in musical tones. The enchanting performance added a touch of grace and artistry to the competition, captivating the audience with the beauty of classical dance.
Furthermore, the celebrated folk dancer mesmerized the audience with his captivating rendition of special Pakistani music, enthralling everyone with his enchanting melodies.
The graceful movements and soulful expressions added an extra layer of charm to the occasion.
The classical folk dance also conveyed profound emotions, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of the spectators.
Meanwhile, talking to APP President, ECO Institute of Culture (ECI), Dr. Saad Khan, the competition provided a platform to delve into the rich historical connection between the ECO member states, shedding light on the significant cultural and spiritual impact of folk dance in the region.
The other participants also shared their knowledge, fostering a deeper understanding of ECO countries heritage.
Dr. Saad further said, "This event at Shahrisabz encompasses a wide range of artistic expressions, including music, singing, dances, handicrafts, and cuisine, all of which are unique to the region."
"By highlighting these rich cultural forms, the festival promotes appreciation, preservation, and recognition of the artistic treasures that contribute to the distinct identity of member states," he added.
The event showcased the region’s artistic craftsmanship, allowing attendees to appreciate and purchase authentic creations.
Furthermore, the festival celebrated cultural exchange by featuring representations from ECO states, adding a delightful touch of diversity and fostering cross-cultural connections among attendees.
