Five Illegal Arm Holders Rounded Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In a recent crackdown, the police apprehended five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police nabbed accused Naeem and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, New Town police held Saeed and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Morgah police apprehended Zahid and recovered pistol 30 bore during the operation.

Following operation, Taxila police detained Haq Nawaz and recovered a rifle 12 bore from him.

Additionally, Saddar Barooni police arrested Adnan involved in aerial firing and also recovered weapon used in the crime.

Divisional SPs commended police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.

