Encroachers Create Problems For Pedestrians, Shoppers In Cantt Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) As Eid ul Fitr is approaching nearer, the traders have taken over all the streets of Cantonment Bazaar, causing congestion and blocking roads and footpaths resulting in difficulties for shoppers and residents alike.

They have used obstacles such as counters, chairs, and tables to attract the customers pouring into the market for shopping, said residents.

They stated due to the encroachments, severe traffic jams are witnessed in the evening, making walking impossible.

Cantonment board officials have set rates to facilitate them while authorities have turned a blind eye to the glittering violations, they alleged.

Just before Eid, the mafia seized all important roads and footpaths in Cantonment Bazaar, causing difficulties for pedestrians, they informed.

Additionally, vendors on Opel Shaheed Road, restaurants offering beef chops, kababs, and tea stalls blocked the roads by placing chairs and tables, making it difficult for motorcycles and cars traffic to pass through, leading to traffic congestion and causing distress to citizens, often resulting in confrontations.

On the other hand, Cantonment Board officials have turned a blind eye by setting rates and giving open concessions, failing to take action against encroachers.

Residents have demanded that a comprehensive operation be conducted against indiscriminate encroachments on all streets of Cantt Bazaar so that residents can have a sigh of relief.

