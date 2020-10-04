Encroachments removed around Hockey Stadium Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration removed encroachments from green belts around Hockey Stadium Madina Town.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted the clean-up operation, said official sources.

The illegal occupants had encroached greenbeltsaround Hockey Stadium by establishing showrooms,car parking and businesses of many kinds.