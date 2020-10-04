UrduPoint.com
Encroachments Removed Around Hockey Stadium Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Encroachments removed around Hockey Stadium Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration removed encroachments from green belts around Hockey Stadium Madina Town.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted the clean-up operation, said official sources.

The illegal occupants had encroached greenbeltsaround Hockey Stadium by establishing showrooms,car parking and businesses of many kinds.

More Stories From Pakistan

