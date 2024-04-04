- Home
- Pakistan
- Enhancing trade, business, energy cooperation pivotal for deepening historically strong Pak-Iran tie ..
Enhancing Trade, Business, Energy Cooperation Pivotal For Deepening Historically Strong Pak-Iran Ties: NA Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically strong bilateral ties which are based on shared values, similar culture, same religion and being neighbouring countries.
He reaffirmed his commitment for extending parliamentary support to further deepen these ties by supporting cooperation in energy, trade, business and especially by creating synergy among private sectors of both nations said a news release.
Speaker expressed these views during a meeting with Iranian Parliamentary Delegation led by Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy along with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam at Parliament House.
While emphasizing the need for streamlining cooperation in private sector, the speaker said that both nations have vast opportunities in enhancing trade and business by managing border markets, increasing import-export volume, resolving IPP Gas pipe line issues, working on Gawadar-Chahbahar as sister projects and by bringing parliament of both nations closer.
The Speaker reiterated his commitment to cement parliament to parliament contacts between both nations by reviving Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) between Parliaments of both nations and by encouraging mutual visits of Honourable Parliamentarians of both nations.
The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and Diplomacy extended warm felicitation to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his successful election as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan.
He said that both nations have vast opportunities to explore in business, trade, and energy sector. He also said that issues related to IPP Gas Project need to be resolved amicably along with enhancing border trade and cooperation in energy sector.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1000-litre juice discarded10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city20 minutes ago
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at DHQ Lakki Marwat20 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seized 12 kg heroin30 minutes ago
-
Israel's adventurism in region unacceptable; must be held accountable: FO30 minutes ago
-
Environmental committee approves five bussiness units30 minutes ago
-
Heads of government schools in KP ordered to cancel self-vacations for exam preparation30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three dacoits after encounter30 minutes ago
-
Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto40 minutes ago
-
NHMP, FWO and Forest department jointly launch spring tree plantation campaign40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,800 stake money50 minutes ago