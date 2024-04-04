Enhancing trade, business, energy cooperation pivotal for deepening historically strong Pak-Iran ties: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically strong bilateral ties which are based on shared values, similar culture, same religion and being neighbouring countries.

He reaffirmed his commitment for extending parliamentary support to further deepen these ties by supporting cooperation in energy, trade, business and especially by creating synergy among private sectors of both nations said a news release.

Speaker expressed these views during a meeting with Iranian Parliamentary Delegation led by Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy along with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam at Parliament House.

While emphasizing the need for streamlining cooperation in private sector, the speaker said that both nations have vast opportunities in enhancing trade and business by managing border markets, increasing import-export volume, resolving IPP Gas pipe line issues, working on Gawadar-Chahbahar as sister projects and by bringing parliament of both nations closer.

The Speaker reiterated his commitment to cement parliament to parliament contacts between both nations by reviving Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) between Parliaments of both nations and by encouraging mutual visits of Honourable Parliamentarians of both nations.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and Diplomacy extended warm felicitation to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his successful election as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan.

He said that both nations have vast opportunities to explore in business, trade, and energy sector. He also said that issues related to IPP Gas Project need to be resolved amicably along with enhancing border trade and cooperation in energy sector.