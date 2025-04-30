Open Menu

Entrepreneurial Fair At BZU Offers New Business Opportunities To Students: VC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zubair Iqbal said on Wednesday that the Entrepreneurial Fair, organised by the Institute of Banking and Finance, would provide excellent opportunities for educated youth to start their own businesses through new business ideas.

Speaking at the event, he expressed his happiness at witnessing the creativity of students alongside their academic achievements, and said that they have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs in future. After inaugurating the fair, the vice chancellor visited various stalls where students briefed him on more than 45 new business ideas they had developed.

Director of the Institute of Banking and Finance, Dr. Ahmad Tasman Pasha, said that the institute is committed not only to academic excellence but also to nurturing students into successful entrepreneurs.

He added that more than 10 business ideas presented at the fair had already received funding commitments from the Multan Chamber of Commerce and the local business community.

In addition, a substantial donation was made to the institute’s social organization, "Sahara Hamara."

President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, renowned industrialist Sheikh Faisal Saeed, and President of the Chamber of Small Industries Sheikh Muhammad Umair also visited the stalls. They expressed keen interest in the students' projects and assured financial support to help bring these ideas to life.

The day-long event was attended by industrialists, business leaders, and university faculty members including Professor Dr. Asif Yaseen, Dr. Asad ur Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Dr. Muhammad Haris, Maryam Arif, Raima Adeel, Ahmed Jawad, and others.

