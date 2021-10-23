UrduPoint.com

Entry Of Afghan Nationals Into Pakistan Continues At Torkhan Border Crossing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The entry of Afghan nationals into Pakistan at Torkham border crossing continued for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Sources said that about 801 Afghan nationals have reached Pakistan after availing online visa facility.

According to Border Police, Afghans having online and sticker visa are permitted to enter into Pakistan at Torkham border crossing.

More Stories From Pakistan

