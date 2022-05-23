EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble factories in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday inspected 30 marble processing factories in districts Mardan in order to prevent and control pollution and promote sustainable environment.

The inspection was carried out in compliance with the directives of Director General EPA Anwar Khan.

The inspection team led by Assistant Director EPA, Mardan Division Mohammad Riaz thoroughly checked different sections of 30 marble processing factories. All the factories were found guilty of creating noise, dust and air pollution in violation of environmental protection rules.

The inspection team served hearing notices to all the 30 owners of factories and directed them to explain their position.