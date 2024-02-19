Erum Gul, Rajendar Kumar Appointed As AAG
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department on Monday notified Advocate Erum Gul and Advocate Rajendar Kumar Chhabria as Law Officer/ Assistant Advocate General (AAG) with immediate effect.
The above officers have been appointed in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule -3-D of the Sindh Law Officers (Conditions of Service) Rule 1940, the Competent Authority i.e. Chief Minister Sindh.
