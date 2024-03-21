Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the information corridor is aimed at harnessing the power of digital connectivity and information exchange.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the establishment of China-Pakistan Information Corridor will be an important strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the information corridor is aimed at harnessing the power of digital connectivity and information exchange. He assured the the Ministry of Information will continue its work in this regard.

The Information Minister emphasized the need to devise a mechanism at the government-to-government and media-to-media level to counter fake news regarding CPEC.

Recognizing the support extended to Pakistan by China at various international forums, Attaullah Tarar said a close and sustainable partnership between the two countries in the form of CPEC is in the wider interest of the region. The CPEC is a framework for regional connectivity that will not only benefit China and Pakistan, but will also have positive effects on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics and the region.

On the occasion, both the sides agreed to expand cooperation in the field of film and culture.

Alluding to the country's rich cultural heritage, the Information Minister said many spiritual and cultural movements emerged from the Indus Valley of Pakistan that shaped Asian culture.He said the ancient Gandhara civilization of Pakistan introduced Buddhism to much of East Asia, including China.

The Information Minister said both the countries are bound in the eternal bond of friendship, emphasizing they have to inform the new generation about this historic and strong friendship.

Attaullah Tarar said a film production agreement is under process between the two countries alongside an MoU between APP and Xinhua News Agency.

They also discussed the MoU between Associated Press of Pakistan and China Media Group (CMG) for the third Belt and Road Forum as well as cooperation for joint production of travel documentary between China Global Television Network and ptv.