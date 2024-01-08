Open Menu

ET Declares Mushtaq Ghani As Eligible To Contest The Upcoming Election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 06:29 PM

ET declares Mushtaq Ghani as eligible to contest the upcoming election

Election Tribunal (ET) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Monday declared Speaker KP Assembly Ahmed Ghani as eligible to contest the upcoming general

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Election Tribunal (ET) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Monday declared Speaker KP Assembly Ahmed Ghani as eligible to contest the upcoming general.

According to the details, the ET has given its verdict after hearing the arguments of lawyers and declared Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani as eligible.

Earlier, the nomination papers of Mushtaq Ghani were rejected by the RO as he failed to appear before him for the scrutiny of papers for the provincial assembly seat of PK-45.

The main charge levelled against the former speaker was his implication in the FIRs filed at various police stations and he is stated to be an absconder and reportedly hiding in the UK after the May 9 riots.

