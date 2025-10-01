Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy Awarded Honorary PhD Degree

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Ethiopian envoy awarded honorary PhD degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday conferred an honorary PhD degree and a gold medal on Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, for his exceptional work in strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador was honored with the distinction at a special convocation ceremony of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, held at the Governor House Sindh, said a press release.

The event was attended by government officials, Parliamentarians, the diplomatic corps, the business community, civil society representatives, and media.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor of Sindh lauded the efforts of Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula for his remarkable contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He specifically appreciated the Ambassador’s critical role in commencing the operations of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan, which has served as a key instrument of Pakistan’s Look Africa and Engage Africa policies.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Sindh for the honor and recognition of his work.

He called the Governor as a “Friend of Ethiopia”, recognizing his key role in the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, the exchange of official and business delegations, and the launch of Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi.

Following the ceremony, the two sides held a meeting and discussed the growing bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, aviation, environment, education, health, culture, and tourism.

They agreed to further deepen bilateral relations by enhancing cooperation in these diverse areas.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

2 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan