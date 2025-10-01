Ethiopian envoy awarded honorary PhD degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday conferred an honorary PhD degree and a gold medal on Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, for his exceptional work in strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador was honored with the distinction at a special convocation ceremony of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, held at the Governor House Sindh, said a press release.

The event was attended by government officials, Parliamentarians, the diplomatic corps, the business community, civil society representatives, and media.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor of Sindh lauded the efforts of Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula for his remarkable contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He specifically appreciated the Ambassador’s critical role in commencing the operations of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan, which has served as a key instrument of Pakistan’s Look Africa and Engage Africa policies.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Sindh for the honor and recognition of his work.

He called the Governor as a “Friend of Ethiopia”, recognizing his key role in the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, the exchange of official and business delegations, and the launch of Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi.

Following the ceremony, the two sides held a meeting and discussed the growing bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, aviation, environment, education, health, culture, and tourism.

They agreed to further deepen bilateral relations by enhancing cooperation in these diverse areas.