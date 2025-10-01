Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Reaffirm Resolve To Curb Narcotics Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan, Iran reaffirm resolve to curb narcotics trade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday resolved to further strengthen their cooperation in the war against drug smuggling during a high-level meeting held at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters here.

A high-powered delegation of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP), led by ANP Chief Brigadier General Iraj Kakavand, visited the ANF Headquarters where it was warmly received by ANF Director General Major General Abdul Mueed.

During detailed deliberations, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in counter-narcotics efforts. They agreed to enhance intelligence-sharing to effectively dismantle drug smuggling networks, adopt joint operational measures to combat cross-border trafficking, and address common challenges along the Pakistan-Iran frontier.

As part of its three-day programme, the Iranian delegation will also visit the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control and ANF academy in Islamabad, and Model Addiction Treatment, Rehabilitation & Reintegration Centre and Port Control Unit in Karachi to study Pakistan’s professional training, preventive strategies and rehabilitation facilities.

The Iranian delegation appreciated ANF’s ongoing efforts and performance in tackling the menace of narcotics and assured of full cooperation to further strengthen Pakistan’s technical capacity and operational preparedness. Both sides reiterated their resolve to promote stronger coordination, particularly along the shared border, in pursuit of a safer and drug-free region.

