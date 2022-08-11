UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassador Calls On Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Ambassador calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the Ministry of Law.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations.

The Law Minister informed the EU Ambassador about the legislation in Pakistan regarding enforced disappearance and missing persons. He also informed the EU Ambassador about legislation regarding minorities in Pakistan.

He said that solving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the government. The government was fully aware of the issues of minorities in Pakistan and was committed to solving their problems, he added.

He said that a lot of work was being done on legislation in Pakistan. Pakistan had strong relations with the European Union, he added.

He said that the government wanted to see a prosperous Pakistan which was possible only by standing with the international community.

The Minister was of the view that the European Union had been a major contributor to Pakistan's socio-economic development and improving the quality of life of Pakistanis.

At the end, both sides reiterated their commitment to work together and expressed their desire for an even stronger partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Missing Persons Law Minister European Union Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

1 hour ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

3 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

3 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

3 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.