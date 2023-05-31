European Film Festival around the corner, film lovers over the moon

Excitement and anticipation fill the hearts of film enthusiasts in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as highly anticipated European Film Festival is poised to commence on June 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Excitement and anticipation fill the hearts of film enthusiasts in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as highly anticipated European Film Festival is poised to commence on June 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The film festival includes the screening of feature and short film on sensitive issues like gender equality, relations between generations, embracing diversity, climate change and human rights which would provide a unique opportunity to its viewers exploring European cinema, said a press release.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka explained "In the EU, we actively support filmmaking as an art form and a medium to address important topics that our societies are grappling with today. Cinema provides an opportunity to dive into the worlds and minds of characters who lived very different lives than ours. It allows us to see the world through different eyes, develop compassion and respect for others.

" The screenings will be followed by panel discussions by renowned Pakistani filmmakers, actors, writers and academics to reflect on topics of relevance and various styles of storytelling.

In Islamabad, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed and Saim Sadiq will talk about the democratization of traditional media and film making through social media, in a discussion moderated by Tamkenat Mansoor.

Another interesting feature of the festival is interactive installations, including dubbing and video compositing booths, and a tribute to 75 years of Pakistani cinema titled 'Manduva' curated by Sarmad Khoosat in association with the Lahore Biennale Foundation.

The second European Film Festival (EUFF) 2023 is open to the public and will be held at various venues including Universal Cinemas on June 4 in Multan, Karakoram International University on June 10 in Gilgit, Nishtar Hall on June 17 in Peshawar, and Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex on June 24 in Quetta.