UrduPoint.com

European Film Festival Around The Corner, Film Lovers Over The Moon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 08:27 PM

European Film Festival around the corner, film lovers over the moon

Excitement and anticipation fill the hearts of film enthusiasts in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as highly anticipated European Film Festival is poised to commence on June 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Excitement and anticipation fill the hearts of film enthusiasts in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as highly anticipated European Film Festival is poised to commence on June 2 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The film festival includes the screening of feature and short film on sensitive issues like gender equality, relations between generations, embracing diversity, climate change and human rights which would provide a unique opportunity to its viewers exploring European cinema, said a press release.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka explained "In the EU, we actively support filmmaking as an art form and a medium to address important topics that our societies are grappling with today. Cinema provides an opportunity to dive into the worlds and minds of characters who lived very different lives than ours. It allows us to see the world through different eyes, develop compassion and respect for others.

" The screenings will be followed by panel discussions by renowned Pakistani filmmakers, actors, writers and academics to reflect on topics of relevance and various styles of storytelling.

In Islamabad, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed and Saim Sadiq will talk about the democratization of traditional media and film making through social media, in a discussion moderated by Tamkenat Mansoor.

Another interesting feature of the festival is interactive installations, including dubbing and video compositing booths, and a tribute to 75 years of Pakistani cinema titled 'Manduva' curated by Sarmad Khoosat in association with the Lahore Biennale Foundation.

The second European Film Festival (EUFF) 2023 is open to the public and will be held at various venues including Universal Cinemas on June 4 in Multan, Karakoram International University on June 10 in Gilgit, Nishtar Hall on June 17 in Peshawar, and Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex on June 24 in Quetta.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Film And Movies Social Media European Union Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sania Saeed June Media

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

13 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

6 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

6 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.