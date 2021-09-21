EVMs only solution for curbing menace of rigging: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was the permanent solution for curbing the menace of electoral rigging and reclaim the credibility of elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country had the capacity to produce more than 2000 electronic voting machines in a day that was required for elections, adding, those objecting EVMs should come up with a new suggestions to prevent electoral fraud.

Farrukh said PTI-led government invited opposition a number of times on EVM issue but it never took the matter seriously and raised unwarranted objections.

PTI's politics was only based on accountability and transparency, adding, the incumbent government was working to ensure transparent elections in future, he added.

"Those opposing the use of EVMs are against fair and transparent elections in the country", he criticized.

"The opposition can call any national as well as international experts to show them the machine to address their reservations", he added.

He urged that the institutions expressing resistance to the EVM should come up with logical concerns and work in favour of electronic polling solution.