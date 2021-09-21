UrduPoint.com

EVMs Only Solution For Curbing Menace Of Rigging: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

EVMs only solution for curbing menace of rigging: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was the permanent solution for curbing the menace of electoral rigging and reclaim the credibility of elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country had the capacity to produce more than 2000 electronic voting machines in a day that was required for elections, adding, those objecting EVMs should come up with a new suggestions to prevent electoral fraud.

Farrukh said PTI-led government invited opposition a number of times on EVM issue but it never took the matter seriously and raised unwarranted objections.

PTI's politics was only based on accountability and transparency, adding, the incumbent government was working to ensure transparent elections in future, he added.

"Those opposing the use of EVMs are against fair and transparent elections in the country", he criticized.

"The opposition can call any national as well as international experts to show them the machine to address their reservations", he added.

He urged that the institutions expressing resistance to the EVM should come up with logical concerns and work in favour of electronic polling solution.

Related Topics

Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Showbiz celebrities like other citizens are sad ov ..

Showbiz celebrities like other citizens are sad over England team’s decision

5 minutes ago
 IPA launches international charter to enhance sust ..

IPA launches international charter to enhance sustainability, resilience of publ ..

16 minutes ago
 Drydocks World announces development of &#039;Sout ..

Drydocks World announces development of &#039;South Yard&#039;

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Agai ..

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

31 minutes ago
 WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

31 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.