Excise dept checks over 21,000 vehicles during road checking campaign , collect over Rs 20m tax

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :As many as 21303 vehicles were checked across Sindh during ongoing road checking campaign for recovery of taxes from owners of tax defaulting vehicles.

According to details, 6347 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 5904 in Hyderabad and 2215 in Sukkur, while 3149 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 2537 in Mirpurkhas and 1151 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said a statement on Tuesday.

During the road checking campaign so far 1358 vehicles have been impounded for various reasons.

Besides, documents of 1958 vehicles were also seized during the road checking operation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has called upon the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to file their taxes as soon as possible, asking them to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for details of their due taxes and to deposit online.