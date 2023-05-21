UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Issues Warning Notices On 37000 Property Taxpayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department issued warning notices on 37,000 property taxpayers for payment of tax across the Multan district.

Excise staff under the directions of Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali, has issued notices in order to ensure property tax goals.

The notices were served in walled city areas including Kala Mandi, Hussain Agahi Bazaar, Masoom Shah Road, Bosan Road, Abdali Road and others.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad stressed the business community, owners of commercial markets and plazas including owners of luxury residences for payment of taxes saying that 70 percent of the property tax revenue was spent on local development projects.

He urged the citizen to ensure timely payment of property tax for the development and basic amenities of their city and region and save themselves from any legal problems.

He further said that the final warning notices have been issued to 37,000 taxpayers and a grand operation would be launched against the defaulters without any discrimination after the completion of the deadline.

He said that the department would not hesitate to seal, the confiscation of properties of defaulters including arrest.

