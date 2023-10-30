Open Menu

Excise Deptt Chalks Out Plan To Wipe Out Drugs From Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Excise deptt chalks out plan to wipe out drugs from province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has chalked out a plan to eliminate drugs from the province by taking strict action against drug mafias and cartels.

According to Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani, all the SHOs have been directed to improve the investigation system so that the drug cases should be followed thoroughly and accused be severely punished by the courts and this scourge of drugs could be eradicated from the root.

In this regard, he said that modern training for operations, investigation and intelligence information would be arranged for officers and officials to improve their competency.

He furthered that the loopholes in the law would be identified and a comprehensive report would be prepared for amendments in laws so that the drug dealers could not take favor during the litigation.

Referring to the profiling of the main centers of drugs and big traffickers, Sufian Haqqani directed the Excise Intelligence in-charge to immediately prepare an intelligence report regarding main drug dealers and emphasized on a comprehensive strategy to keep the students and youth of educational institutions away from the menace of drugs, especially from ice.

He warned that negligence in duty, carelessness and violation of discipline would not be tolerated in any case and asked all circle officers and SHOs to identify such officers and personnel so that strict action be initiated against them.

The Director Narcotics Control also issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crackdown against big drug dealers and main centers.

APP/adi

