Excise Staff To Provide Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax Services At Rose & Jasmine Garden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) In a move to facilitate vehicle owners, the Islamabad Excise Department will be holding a special vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax camp at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today from 3 pm-5 pm.

The camp is being organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum talking to APP said Wednesday.

"Moreover, the ICT Doorstep service will also be present at the camp.

It provides a variety of services, including domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney, international driving permits, fuel permits (domestic/commercial), and motor vehicle registration."

"This is a great opportunity for vehicle owners to take advantage of these convenient services without having to go to the excise office. The camp is located at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot, which is easily accessible from all parts of the city," spokesman added.

