Excise Team Successfully Thwarts Smuggling Attempt
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Excise Narcotics Control team apprehended notorious drug dealers Gul Rehman and Abdul Qadeer during an operation against drug peddlers near Fatima Jinnah Park on Malir Cantt Road.
According to a communique, ten and a half kilograms of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.
In Korangi, the Excise Narcotics Control team arrested notorious drug dealer Lal Marjan, son of Janan, during an operation on Farooq Azam Road. 25 kilograms of hashish, containing 50 packets, were recovered from the possession of the accused.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the Excise Narcotics Control Team for the successful operations against drugs. He emphasized that our youth should be mobilized against the menace of drugs by promoting awareness and active participation.
Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the indispensable role of every individual in building a drug-free society.
