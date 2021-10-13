UrduPoint.com

Exhibition "Ode To The Modern Masters" Opens

Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:03 PM

Exhibition "Ode to the Modern Masters" opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education, National Heritage and Culture Division Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition titled "Ode to the Modern Masters" at PNCA National Art Gallery here.

The opening ceremony was organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that life was returning back to normal after a long gap of one and half year's restrictions due to Covid-19, said a press release.

PNCA is the proud custodian of artworks by leading Pakistani artists. PNCA collection includes art pieces by the internationally renowned Names like Sadequain, Shakir Ali, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Zahoor ul Akhlaq and many others which is a great asset of our country.

This exhibition was a great initiative of PNCA, Ministry of Heritage and Culture Division and had presented a collection of sculptures, ceramics, engraving and drawings by famous artists including Akram Dost Baloch, Abbas Shah, Amin Gulgee, Anjum Ayaz, Elizabeth Dadi, Fauzia Aziz Minallah, David Alesworth, Jamil Baloch, Mian Salahuddin and Rabia Zuberi from the Permanent Collection of PNCA.

Shafqat Mahmood congratulated the PNCA and Visual Arts Division for holding this exciting exhibition in honor of the Modern Master artists of Pakistan. Senior Sculptor and visual artist, Abbas Shah was the guest of honor, representing the visual artists of the country. Abbas Shah is an Islamabad based artist, self taught and master sculptor of Pakistan.

Artists, their families and special guests from the community have attended the event.

