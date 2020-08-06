Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passengers

In line with directives issued by the Philippine government, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, is making it compulsory for all passengers—including travellers flying the Dubai-Manila route—to wear face shields throughout the entire flight, effective August 15, 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020) In line with directives issued by the Philippine government, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, is making it compulsory for all passengers—including travellers flying the Dubai-Manila route—to wear face shields throughout the entire flight, effective August 15, 2020.

This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the Dubai airport terminal until arrival of passengers at their destination.

CEB also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe.

These safety measures include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are based on global best practises, and highest safety standards.

Travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines and the UAE will be implemented as necessary and applicable.