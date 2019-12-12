UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAGE Asks For Technical Allowance In Federation

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

FAGE asks for technical allowance in federation

Federal Association of Government Engineers (FAGE) Thursday urged the government to entitle technical allowance to the engineers working in various governmental organizations in the federation like provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Association of Government Engineers (FAGE) Thursday urged the government to entitle technical allowance to the engineers working in various governmental organizations in the federation like provinces.

The meeting of FAGE core committee held here under the chairmanship of Sarfraz Daha and discussed the one point agenda of the technical allowance, presented by the General Secretary Aoun Abbas, a press release said.

After the meeting, FAGE Media Secretary Faisal Hayat informed that the said allowance was being provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while in Sindh and Balochistan was under consideration.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government

Recent Stories

Construction commences on world-class primary heal ..

2 hours ago

Former Bolivian President Morales Arrives in Argen ..

59 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over loss of human l ..

1 minute ago

PFA ploughs 64-kanal area of crops irrigated with ..

1 minute ago

PTI Core Committee for zero tolerance for rampagin ..

1 minute ago

Measures being taken to make anti-polio drive a su ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.