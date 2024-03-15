Faisal Amin To Contest Bye-poll From NA-44 DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former provincial minister Faisal Amin would contest the bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan, scheduled for April 21
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former provincial minister Faisal Amin would contest the bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan, scheduled for April 21.
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, who is provincial president of PTI, has decided to give the ticket to his brother for the bye-election.
It is pertinent to mention here that Gandapur won the general elections from NA-44 DI Khan and defeated JUIF leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and PPP Faisal Kundi, but later he decided to leave the seat and opted for the province assembly.
In a video statement released here, CM KP said that his brother Faisal Amin would now contest the election from the constituency.
